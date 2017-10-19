Kara Del Toro, Solveig Mork Hansen, Simone Holtznagel And A Wannabe Model By Nepotism For Guess

I’ve been covering the modeling business for years now thanks to this site, but I know not everybody has got the same level of experience as I do. So you might look at these pictures of Kara Del Toro, Ireland Baldwin, Solveig Mork Hansen, and Simone Holtznagel modeling white shirts and Daisy Dukes and not seeing anything wrong. But just look a little closer and you’ll notice one of these hotties is not like the others. See, three of them are actually professional models, and one is only a “model” because her rich parents are famous. It’s like one of those “Spot the difference” games, only with hot topless chicks.

