Selena Gomez’s Latest Campaign Sucks
October 20th, 2017
I don’t know when or how it happened, but it’s like everyone decided Selena Gomez would make a great model all of a sudden. First she was modeling leggings and sports bras for Puma, and now she’s doing Coach’s 2017 holiday campaign? Don’t get me wrong, Selena’s probably hotter than most of the other fake “celebrity” models they could have gotten for this, but if she’s going to be wearing this much clothing, then really, what’s the point of hiring her in the first place?
