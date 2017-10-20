Demi Lovato’s Big Fat Booty Twerking

I’ve never been a huge fan of Demi Lovato. As far as pop star hotties go, she’s not exactly top shelf in the hotness department, and it’s not like I’m following them for their groundbreaking music. But I’ve got to give Demi credit, she definitely knows how to use social media. Here she is twerking her big booty for the cameras, and if she can keep this up, A) she might lose a few pounds and B) she might even make me a fan. Fingers crossed!