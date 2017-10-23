Peyton List Is Super Cute

As you guys probably figured out by now, I’ve got a pretty short attention span. Especially when it comes to hotties. Which is why I’m always trolling Instagram looking for my next crush. And it’s still early, but I think Peyton List here has a solid chance. I mean, she’s got all the things I’m looking for: a good body, a cute face, an Instagram full of bikini pictures… Sorry, what were we talking about? I got a little distracted. Anyway, enjoy.