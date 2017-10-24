I’m Ready For It Taylor Swift!!!
October 24th, 2017
I guess Taylor Swift must’ve been getting jealous of all the attention I’ve been giving Selena Gomez lately, because she just dropped this teaser trailer for her new music video… which apparently is a thing artists do these days? Sorry, I’m getting sidetracked. The point is, Taylor’s in some kind of nude sci-fi bodysuit and it’s hot as hell. So I don’t know about you dudes, but I can’t wait to watch the full thing. I just have to remember to hit the mute button first. Oh. And lock the Starbucks bathroom door. That got me in a lot of trouble after her last video, and I’m already on my second strike.
