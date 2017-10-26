Selena Gomez Works It Good When Needed

Selena Gomez has a new song out now called “Wolves” and she out promoting it the best way she can by showing off herself in revealing selfies. Feminism at it’s finest. Funny how women are like women’s equality this, women’s equality that, and when it comes time to promote something, let’s get as sexy as possible. Now before I get angry lady letters, I just want you guys to know that I’m a “Male Feminist” and I’m just looking out for my sistas. So if you do send me emails please attach a nude so I know who I’m chatting with.