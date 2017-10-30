Gal Gadot Is Amazing In Glamour

October 30th, 2017

Gal Gadot

If there’s one thing me and you nerds can both agree on, it’s that Gal Gadot is super freaking hot. Now, personally, I prefer her in these kinds of outfits as opposed to her Wonder Woman onesie, but I think we can all agree that she needs to do more of these leggy fashion mag cover shoots. At least one a month. Minimum.

