Emily Ratajkowski’s Halloween Boobs

As you guys probably know, I love Halloween. It’s basically blogger Christmas, with all the hotties and wannabe celebs dressing up even sl%ttier than usual. Anyway, here’s one of the world’s top supermodels Instagram models Emily Ratajkowski dressed up as what I’m pretty sure is Bella Thorne. The nipple tape and neon wig combo is kind of a dead giveaway. And I’ve got to say, this is a great look for Emily. She should really consider trying it out the other 364 days of the year.