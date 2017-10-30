Jessica Lowndes Tries Too Hard

October 30th, 2017

Jessica Lowndes

I’ve been following Jessica Lowndes for a while on Instagram and I really think this chick just tries too hard. I don’t know what it is, but she’s not hot enough to be a model. She’s not interesting enough to be an actress or a personality, but she managed to get a decent following and occasionally post her boobies. That said, enjoy average.

