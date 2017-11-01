Elsa Hosk Belongs In Lingerie

November 1st, 2017

Elsa Hosk

I know Halloween is every pervert’s favorite time of year, but I think it’s time to take a quick break from our Halloween coverage of hotties wearing next to nothing to get back to our regularly-scheduled programming… of hotties wearing next to nothing. So, uh, here’s Elsa Hosk with a new lingerie shoot for Victoria’s Secret. Enjoy.

