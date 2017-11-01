Gigi Hadid Does Glamour
November 1st, 2017
I know some of you are probably starting to get sick of hearing me complain about the modeling industry and how none of these so-called supermodels deserve to be mentioned in the same sentence as the hotties I grew up drooling over. But here’s Gigi Hadid‘s new photoshoot for Glamour‘s December issue and apparently not only did her rich parents buy her the cover, they also bought her a spot on their Women of the Year list. That’s just sad.
