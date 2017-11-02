Stella Maxwell’s Topless Goodness

I try to stay away from celebrity gossip and stick to what’s really important (AKA lingerie pictures), but after this latest pants-meltingly hot Stella Maxwell Victoria’s Secret shoot, I couldn’t help it. I had to double-check and see if her and Kristen Stewart were still dating or if I had a shot. Stop laughing. It could happen. Anyway, turns out they’re still together, and I just don’t get it. I mean, what’s Kristen got that I don’t? You know, besides fame and money and a real job? At least I know how to smile properly.

» view all 15 photos