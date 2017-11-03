Selena Gomez Teases In A Pink Robe

Before you get all excited, no, these GIFs don’t mean the Make a Wish Foundation finally came through and helped me FaceTime with Selena Gomez in a bathrobe like I’ve always dreamed of. According to my sources, this is actually Selena’s new music video for her single “Wolves.” I guess she just sexy dances in her bathrobe for the whole thing? Which kind of makes it the best video I’ve seen in years. Well done.







