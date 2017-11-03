Bella Hadid Is Still Pretending To Be A Model

I could’ve sworn we’ve already gone over this a million times, but here’s one more for all the so-called fashion mags out there who don’t get it: Bella Hadid is not a real supermodel. So please stop pretending like she is. I know print is dying or whatever, and I’m sure Bella’s parents or managers paid good money for this photoshoot, but it just takes work away from someone who can actually do the job, instead of someone who makes the exact same face 20 different times in 20 different pictures.



