Alessandra Ambrosio Is Anything But Basic

I don’t know which 20-year-old assistant told Alessandra Ambrosio to tag this pic with the word “Basic” as some kind of prank, but it’s not funny. When you’re one of the top 10 hottest women in the world, you’re anything but basic. But hey, I guess Alessandra’s still getting used to this whole Instagram modeling thing and hasn’t figured out all the lingo yet. Or, more importantly, that you should never block half a lingerie picture with some annoying filter. That’s just Insta-hottie 101.