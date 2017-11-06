Bella Thorne Is Topless And Bootylicious

I know part of the appeal of celebrities doing social media is us normals getting to see “behind-the-scenes” or whatever, as opposed to just the usual staged photoshoots and media appearances. But most of the time, honestly, it’s just not all that interesting to see someone sitting around in a make-up chair or their dressing room. That is, unless it’s Bella Thorne. Then it’s one of the best things you’ll see all week. So sit back and enjoy.



