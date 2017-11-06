Josephine Skriver Knows How To Work It

Just the other day I was saying that Victoria’s Secret really needs to start promoting some of their newer models, because as hot as Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio are, they’re not going to be around forever. The company needs some new blood. And if you ask me, they should really consider making Josephine Skriver their next big star. I mean, she’s got everything you look for in an A-list Victoria’s Secret Angel: a perfect body and… yeah, that’s pretty much it. But come on. How much more do you really need?