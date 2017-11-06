Kelly Rohrbach And Her Flotation Devices
November 6th, 2017
I’ve never been a very religious guy, but if I had to pick one, I’d go with whichever one believes in reincarnation. Because honestly, after seeing this video of Kelly Rohrbach wrestling with one very lucky inflatable swan, I’d give pretty much anything to come back as one of Kelly’s pool toys someday. Fingers crossed!
