Emma Watson Does Vogue

November 7th, 2017

Emma Watson

I know Emma Watson is still trying to become known as a “real actress” instead of just “that Harry Potter chick,” which I guess is why she did this spread in Vogue. But if Emma really wants to be taken seriously as an A-lister, forget photoshoots in fashion mags. She needs to start posting bikini selfies and booty shaking videos on Instagram at least 2-3 times a week. That’s what all the big stars are doing these days. Trust me.

