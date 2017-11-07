Emma Watson Does Vogue

I know Emma Watson is still trying to become known as a “real actress” instead of just “that Harry Potter chick,” which I guess is why she did this spread in Vogue. But if Emma really wants to be taken seriously as an A-lister, forget photoshoots in fashion mags. She needs to start posting bikini selfies and booty shaking videos on Instagram at least 2-3 times a week. That’s what all the big stars are doing these days. Trust me.