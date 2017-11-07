Bella Thorne Does Girls Now

I guess Bella Thorne was starting to lose a few Snapchat followers, that or she was just getting bored of posting the same old topless selfies 7 days a week. But either way, it looks like Bella decided to shake things up the old-fashioned way: by finding a girl to make out with for the cameras. And don’t get me wrong, me and the Little Tuna are (very) happy for her. Still, I think she could do better… And I have a few ideas. Call me!



