Ariel Winter Bends At The Knees
November 8th, 2017
I guess Ariel Winter didn’t like it when I called her “meaty” last week, because according to her Snapchat, she’s back at the gym and working on toning that booty of hers. Anyway, I’m glad to see Ariel actually hard at work, when she could just as easily be at the pool or posting selfies from bed. I still don’t think she’s ever going to be an A-list hottie, but you gotta respect the effort. And the booty shots.
