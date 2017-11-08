Katharine McPhee Gets Thick In Health
November 8th, 2017
I don’t do a ton of posts on Katharine McPhee anymore, mostly because I forgot she was still technically considered “famous.” But apparently I was wrong! Because here she is doing a photoshoot for Health Magazine‘s December issue, and with a body like that, it’s pretty clear Katharine’s 15 minutes are still going strong. In fact, I’d say she’s got a good 30 seconds left. Maybe even 45 if I concentrate real hard.
