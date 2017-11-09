Hailey Baldwin Needs To Step It Up

I still think Hailey Baldwin is pretty boring, at least compared to some of the other social media “stars” out there. I mean, she doesn’t even pretend to make out with other girls. Where’s the fun in that? But at least Hailey still gives us some solid bikini shots every once in a while, so I guess she’s not a total bust. I figure this latest round ought to be able to hold my attention for 30 seconds. 45 max. Enjoy.