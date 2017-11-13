Bella Thorne Is Dating A Disgusting Degenrate
November 13th, 2017
As I’m sure you guys know, I’ve done a lot of posts on Bella Thorne over the years. We’re talking at least three a week. But this is the first time I’ve ever been offended by one of her pictures. I mean, she’s really going to put up a picture of some dude in her bed? After all me and her and the Little Tuna have been through together? It’s just disgusting! I bet this guy doesn’t even run his own mildly-profitable celebrity blog and/or live in his mom’s basement. What a loser.
