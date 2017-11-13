Britney Spears Will Hit You One More Time

It’s been almost 20 years since Britney Spears first became a worldwide sensation/pants fire with her video for “Hit Me Baby One More Time” and sure, she had a few rough years in between, but I’m happy to report that she’s finally back to being the smoking hottie we all used to know and love. She even tried that schoolgirl outfit of hers back on. Nostalgia’s one of those emotions you can feel in your pants, right?



