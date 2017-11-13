Rita Ora’s Cleavage Deserves To Be Famous

I’ll never understand why Rita Ora hasn’t become more famous yet. I mean, sure, I can’t name a single one of her songs, but I bet I could name at least half her topless photoshoots. And as far as I’m concerned, those are way more important. Pretty much anyone can make a hit song with Auto-tune and some ghostwritten hook and overproduced track, but it takes a special talent to put out this kind of fire. So who cares whether it’s on Snapchat or Spotify. Yow!