Taylor Swift Is Getting Thick And Lip-Syncing
November 13th, 2017
I know I have to be careful what I say about Taylor Swift, because her fans are straight-up crazy and I’m kind of scared of them. And I have a feeling that if I said that Taylor looked like she was caught lip-syncing on SNL the other night and that she also looks like she’s starting to put on some poundage, I might get some hate mail. So that’s why I’m not going to say any of that. I learned my lesson.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Loading...