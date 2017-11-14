Bella Thorne Does Kevin Nealon?

I thought yesterday was already bad enough, with Bella Thorne showing off that lucky bastard in her bed, but now I have to find out she’s also taking sweaty bikini hikes with Kevin f&%$ing Nealon? I already had a hard enough time trying to keep up with Bella’s dating life. Until yesterday, I thought she was still into girls. But at least with Kevin Nealon, we get videos of her sweating in a bikini top. I guess I’ll take it.











