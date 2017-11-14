Bella Hadid’s Bed Time Underboob

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m glad to see Bella Hadid taking a break from pretending to be a “fashion model” to focus on something she’s actually good at: posting sexy mirror selfies to Instagram and/or Snapchat. This one even has some solid underboob action. Anyway, I don’t know why Bella can’t just do this full-time. What does she need a real job for? The money? Yeah, right.