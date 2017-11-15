Bella Thorne Gets A Salad Dressing Facial

I keep forgetting that Bella Thorne is technically a “pop star.” But I’m pretty sure the reason she’s on this track and in this music video has nothing to do with her voice and a lot more to do with her twerking and willingness to get covered in creamy salad dressing. Anyway, normally I recommend you guys watch the music videos I post on mute, but you should listen to this one, because this could be the worst song I’ve ever heard. I’m not even sure it qualifies as music. WTF?







» view all 19 photos