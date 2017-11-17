Alison Brie Is Fit As F%ck
November 17th, 2017
I’m glad to see Alison Brie is finally starting to get the attention
her funbags she deserves these days, because she’s always been a total hottie. Here she is on the cover of this month’s issue of Women’s Health, and actually, I think she’s showing more skin here than she did in her Playboy photoshoot. I told you those so-called “men’s mags” have gone downhill lately.
