Candice Swanepoel Works It Good

In case you’ve ever wondered how Candice Swanepoel stays this pants-droppingly hot, it’s not just genetics. (OK, it’s mostly genetics.) But she also hits the gym on a regular basis to keep that world-class booty of hers in shape, and best of all, sometimes she posts videos of those workouts. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m working up a sweat just looking at these. Yow!



