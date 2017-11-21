Sara Jean Underwood Still Hustling
November 21st, 2017
I haven’t done a post on Sara jean Underwood in a while, but last I did, she was asking people to donate money for her elaborate vacations through her Patreon. She suckered 3K people. Good for her! It’s a crazy world when dudes pay for chicks they don’t even know to have endless vacations.
