I Still Believe In Victoria Justice
November 22nd, 2017
Back in the day, I used to think Victoria Justice was gonna become the hottest woman in Hollywood, and I don’t know what happened — maybe I put too much pressure on her? But instead of embracing her inner hot nobody, she just got kind of boring and conservative. Anyway, these photoshoots are a step in the right direction, but I’m going to need to start seeing a lot less clothing and way more skin if Victoria’s ever going to live up to her true hottie potential. I still believe.
