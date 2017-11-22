Elsa Hosk Is Magical!

So, according to my sources, Kendall Jenner was just named the highest-paid model in the world. And at first, I thought it must just be an April Fools joke or something, until I remembered it’s November. But that makes zero sense to me, especially when there’s actual supermodel hotties out there like Elsa Hosk. You really mean to tell me that discount wannabe celebrity is worth more than this? Yeah, right.

