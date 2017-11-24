Dove Cameron Works It Good For Kode

For a while, every time I did a post on Dove Cameron I kept saying how she needed to ditch her whole former Disney star image and start living up to her true hottie potential. And I guess she must’ve been listening, because this shoot she did for Kode Magazine is exactly what I had in mind! Well, maybe not exactly, but somehow I don’t think a magazine would want to shoot her topless Jello wrestling with a D-list celebrity blogger in his mom’s backyard. But whatever. This is good too.

