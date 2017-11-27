Lily-Rose Depp’s Nipples Can Cut Glass
November 27th, 2017
When I first saw these pictures of Lily-Rose Depp on the cover of Vogue Japan, I was all set to complain about yet another “professional” “model” who only got the gig because of her famous father and how lame the modeling industry is these days. But then I saw this picture, and I’m willing to admit I was totally wrong about Lily-Rose. That’s some serious talent!
