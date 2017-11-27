Lily-Rose Depp’s Nipples Can Cut Glass

November 27th, 2017

Lily Rose Depp

When I first saw these pictures of Lily-Rose Depp on the cover of Vogue Japan, I was all set to complain about yet another “professional” “model” who only got the gig because of her famous father and how lame the modeling industry is these days. But then I saw this picture, and I’m willing to admit I was totally wrong about Lily-Rose. That’s some serious talent!

Lily Rose Depp Lily Rose Depp Lily Rose Depp Lily Rose Depp
Lily Rose Depp Lily Rose Depp Lily Rose Depp Lily Rose Depp
Lily Rose Depp
