Bella Hadid Sits Like A Lady

November 27th, 2017

Bella Hadid

I know I like to make fun of Bella Hadid and point out the fact that she only became a model because her rich parents can buy and sell just about every fashion mag in the country, but I’ve got to give her credit, this is a pretty nice shot. And I think I’d like Bella a lot more if she did more spreads like this. Just to be clear, I’m talking about her legs, not the photoshoot. Yow!

