Bella Thorne’s Massive Fake Sideboob
November 27th, 2017
As you guys know, I’ve spent a lot of time
drooling over “studying” Bella Thorne over the years, and I’m 99% sure those funbags of hers aren’t real. And this latest sideboob shot just clinched it. You can see the scar and everything.But even if you couldn’t, it just makes sense. When you buy something you like, you want to show it off. And judging from her Snapchat/Instagram, Bella’s obviously happy with her purchase. Me and the Little Tuna are too.
