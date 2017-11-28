Hailey Baldwin Still Pretending To Be A Model

I know the modeling business is different these days, but I’ll never figure out what companies see in hotties like Hailey Baldwin. Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t kick her out of bed for eating crackers, but is the fact that her dad’s Stephen Baldwin (AKA the B-list one) really going to help sell more boots or clothes or whatever the hell Hailey’s trying to model here? Because I can come up with 50 hotties who could do this gig way better, and the only difference is they don’t have semi-famous parents.