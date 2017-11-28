Nina Dobrev Works It

November 28th, 2017

Nina Dobrev

Here are some outtakes of Nina Dobrev in some magazine that probably nobody buys but celebs like to be in because they think it’s cool and relevant to still be in print. Anyway, She looks awesome. I dig her even though I never seen her act in anything before. Enjoy.

