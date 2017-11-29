Stella Maxwell Is A Tongue Tease

It feels like I’ve been talking for years now about how Victoria’s Secret needs to start promoting new hotties to take over for when Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima get too old and have to retire. I know, at this rate, that’s not happening any time soon, but when it does, I nominate Stella Maxwell to take their place. She’s got everything a good A-list supermodel should have: a perfect body and… yeah, nevermind, that’s really pretty much it.