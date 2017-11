Sara Jean Underwood Is A Sexy Hustler

I guess Sara Jean Underwood is still hard at work making fresh new content for all 3K of her Patreon suckers — sorry, I mean subscribers — because here she is giving new meaning to the term “riding bareback”. And don’t get me wrong, it’s definitely hot, but I feel like we’ve seen it before. If Sara really wants to give her fans something new and inventive, how about riding a blogger? No hottie’s ever done that before. Trust me.

