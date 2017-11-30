Kendall Jenner Is The Highest Paid “Model”

According to my sources, Kendall Jenner was recently named the highest-paid model in the world for 2017, although I’m pretty sure somebody got their math wrong. Are we sure they didn’t accidentally make a list of who pays the most for fashion magazine covers and not who gets paid the most? Anyway, assuming it is true, it just goes to show how sad the modeling industry is these days. Don’t get me wrong, Kendall’s definitely hot. But the idea that she’s the world’s most in-demand “supermodel” is a total joke.