Hannah Ferguson Is A Bikini Is Sweet Goodness

It’s almost December, which means winter is right around the corner, and that sucks for anyone who doesn’t live in a warm climate. So here’s a little something to help keep your Seasonal Affective Disorder at bay for a couple more days (or at least the next 30-45 seconds): a new photoshoot featuring Hannah Ferguson and a few of her fellow SI Swimsuit issue model friends. I don’t know about you, but me and the Little Tuna are feeling better already.