Genevieve Morton For Every Month

November 30th, 2017

Genevieve Morton

I didn’t realize they still made calendars for busty B-list bikini hotties, but I guess they must, because here’s a sneak preview of Genevieve Morton‘s 2018 calendar. Actually, I didn’t realize people still even use physical calendars anymore. I can barely stare at one of these pictures for more than 30 seconds, let alone an entire month.

