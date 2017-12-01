Candice Swanepoel Does The Hottest Workout Ever!
December 1st, 2017
I’ve posted a lot of GIFs of hotties working out on this site over the years, but I’m pretty sure this one of Candice Swanepoel is the hottest one of all-time. Forget hot yoga. Lifting weights in lingerie should definitely become the newest workout craze. Us bloggers might even actually start going to the gym. Yow!
