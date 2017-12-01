Selena Gomez Is Billboard’s Woman Of The Year
December 1st, 2017
I guess Billboard named Selena Gomez their “Woman of the Year” for 2017 and I’m sorry, but I don’t really get it. Don’t get me wrong, Selena has had a pretty solid year. She released a few super hot music videos, performed at the AMAs in a negligee, and showed off her super-cute cleavage a bunch online. But I still don’t know if it was #1 material. I mean, she didn’t even accidentally “leak” any topless photos. Oh well. Better luck next year.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Montreal Jam Space
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Loading...