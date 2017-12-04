Kate Upton Tease Her Big Boobs At The Beach

December 4th, 2017

Kate Upton

I guess Kate Upton finally realized she needed to step her social media game up if she wanted to compete with all the busty Snapchat models out there these days. See, it’s not enough to just do bikini photoshoots anymore. You’ve also got to send out bikini videos to your followers pretty much 24/7. And having a cold is no excuse. I always knew Kate was a hard worker.



Kate Upton Kate Upton Kate Upton Kate Upton Kate Upton
Kate Upton Kate Upton Kate Upton
Loading...