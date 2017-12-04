Selena Gomez Is Going Full Social Media Tease

December 4th, 2017

Selena Gomez

In case you guys missed it, Selena Gomez is a blonde now. And to be honest, I barely even noticed at first. Me and the Little Tuna were too busy focusing our attention a couple feet lower… But hey, as long as Selena’s new ‘do gives her a good excuse to show off her hair (and her funbags) on Snapchat on a regular basis, I fully approve.



Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures Selena Gomez Pictures
Loading...